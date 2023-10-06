Amritsar: Woman dies by suicide, in-laws booked

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 5

The Division B police have booked seven members of in-laws family on charges of abetment to suicide after a married woman ended her life by hanging herself in the Shaheed Udham Singh Nagar area on Tuesday evening.

No arrest has been made till now as all suspects are absconding following the incident. The victim was identified as Manjit Kaur (26). Victim’s father Ajit Singh alleged that his daughter’s husband and in-laws used to harass her. She was very upset over this.

On his statement, the police have booked her husband Harpreet Singh, his mother Paramjit Kaur and Judge, all residents of Shaheed Udham Singh Nagar, and Kala, Bakshish, Amarjit Kaur and Rozi.

A case under Sections 306 (abetment to suicide) and 120 (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC was registered against them. Investigating officer (IO) ASI Gurmej Singh said the family had gone to purchase medicine for the child. When they were away, Manjit was washing clothes. The family told the police that when they returned, they found the door of the room locked. They broke open the door and found Manjit hanging.

The IO said further probe was on while in-laws of the deceased had fled from the house. He said raids were on to nab them.

