Amritsar woman, parents booked for cheating husband, in-laws

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, June 30

A woman along with her parents have been booked in a cheating case by the Goindwal Sahib police on Saturday. The accused are Pawanpreet Kaur, her father Sandeep Singh and mother Jaspal Kaur, all residents of Bhindar Farm Guruwali (Amritsar).

The police said Pawanpreet, who had cleared IELTS, got married to Satnam Singh on November 10, 2022. She got the visa and was sent to Canada by her in-laws, who spent Rs 28 lakh for the same. Soon after, Satnam reached Canada, but she asked him to arrange 28,000 dollars in case he wanted to live with her. Later, with help of the Canadian police she threw him out of her residence.

Gurmit Singh, father of Satnam, lodged a complaint with the police and said Pawanpreet and her parents had defrauded them of Rs 28 lakh and now she was not accepting Satnam as her husband.

The accused have been booked under Sections 420 and 506 of the IPC.

