Amritsar: Women booked for trespass, attempt to kidnap girl

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 13

The rural police have booked over 12 persons, mainly women, for allegedly barging into a house and ransacking the place besides attempting to kidnap a girl at Mahal village falling under the jurisdiction of the Kamboh police station here.

She was rescued after people of the area intervened while the suspects fled from the spot. According to information, victim’s brother had married a girl, who was a relative of the suspects, in the Punjab and Haryana High Court. This had angered the suspects.

The police have registered a case and launched a probe. Those booked were identified as Mani of Ranewali village, Kiran of Mahal village, Manju, Kashmir Kaur, Harjinder Kaur, Kulwinder Kaur and Baljit Kaur besides several other women.

Victim Prabhjot Kaur (19) stated to the police that her brother had an affair with Manpreet Kaur of the same village but her (Manpreet’s) family was against it. She said her brother married the girl in the High Court. She said when the suspects came to know about this, they came to their house on Thursday morning. She alleged when her father Gurnam Singh opened the gate, the women entered the house. She said they caught hold of her father from his beard and started hitting him and her mother with slippers.

The victim said she got frightened and hid in a bathroom. She alleged that the suspects ransacked the house. She said when her father went to neighbour’s house to save himself the suspects dragged her out of the bathroom. She said Joginder Singh, a nearby shopkeeper, saved her from the suspects.

ASI Bhupinderjit Kaur, investigating officer, said following victim’s complaint, the police had registered a case under Sections 452, 355, 427, 323, 365, 511, 148 and 149 of the IPC against the suspects. She said efforts were on to nab the suspects while further probe was underway.