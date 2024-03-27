Amritsar: Workshop on job skills organised

Amritsar: Training and Placement Cell of DAV College, Amritsar, recently organised a transformative three-day workshop aimed at enhancing employability skills exclusively for female students. Named “Mahindra Pride Classroom — Three Day Employability Skills Training Programme,” the workshop was conducted in collaboration with Mahindra and Mahindra, reflecting a commitment to fostering personal and professional growth among young women. Deepali Gambhir, the resource person of the workshop, saw enthusiastic participation from around sixty students. Deepali Gambhir led the sessions covering a wide range of topics essential for today’s competitive job market. The workshop commenced with an innovative introduction exercise, utilising adjectives to portray individual identities, setting a vibrant tone for the days ahead. Students engaged in activities like the palm exercise, highlighting their unique qualities and strengths. Discussions on the power of positive affirmations, consistency, and the efficacy of smart work further enriched the learning experience. Throughout the workshop, participants delved into crucial subjects such as time management, prioritisation, and professional grooming, including dress code etiquette and hygiene standards. Notable activities, such as the stick man exercise, prompted self-reflection on various life aspects, empowering students to align their career aspirations effectively.

SVEEP activities held

Under the guidelines of District Election Officer, Amritsar, and Electoral Registration Officer 017 Amritsar Central, SVEEP activities were carried out today at DAV College, Hathi Gate. Voter helpline app and pledge ceremonies for students of 18 and above age were carried out to use vote without any caste, greed, religion, superstition, and without any pressure. In the run up to the Lok Sabha polls, SVEEP activities are being conducted in various colleges and educational institutions, where young voters, who are first time voters, are being encouraged for registration and exercising their right to vote.

Music festival by Raag Sabha

Shree Laxmi Naraian Raag Sabha organised its 119th annual music festival to commemorate Holi at Ved Katha Bhawan, Shree Durgiana Mandir Complex, Amritsar. Reputed Classical Singers from all over the country gave performance on the opening day of the four-day musical festival which was inaugurated by Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh, MLA Amritsar North. Raag Sabha a musical festival had been celebrated during Holi for last century where leading artists, singers in classical music and classical instrument participate. At the opening ceremony of the festival, the students of BBK DAV College for Women presented Saraswat Vandana, followed by dance recital by students from Sri Ram Ashram Public School. Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh lauded the efforts of the musical society for organising this festival since 1905 to commemorate Holi.

Martyrs remembered

NCC cadets and NSS volunteers of DAV College, Amritsar, hosted a cycle rally to mark the death anniversary of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev. The cycle rally was conducted as per directives received from DPI, Punjab Government. Dr Amardeep said it was the need of the hour that all of us follow in the footsteps of Shaheed Bhagat Singh to make Punjab a drug-free state. He said with the collective efforts of all the drug menace could be eliminated from society. He said the drug menace was the biggest hurdle to realising the dreams of our forefathers, who had fought relentlessly for emancipating the country from the yoke of British imperialism.