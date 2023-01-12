Amritsar: Workshop on Payment System

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: A workshop on Integrated Payment System (IPS) was conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in the auditorium of Shri Ram Ashram Public School. Dr Dharamvir Singh, president, Sahodaya; Dr Anita Bhalla, secretary of Sahodaya; Rajiv Sharma, advisor of Amritsar Sahodaya; and other Principals and teachers of over 100 CBSE schools of the city attended the workshop. SRA Principal Dr Vinodita Sankhyan was the resource person. The IPS was introduced by the CBSE for payment-related digital governance in the post-pandemic world. She said the CBSE was setting an IPS for the management and disbursement of various payments to reduce time consumption and false transactions. She said the introduction of normative payment system through IPS would allow automatic calculations which will eradicate the need for human intervention.

School remembers its mentors

Sentiments prevailed as the management and staff of Spring Dale Senior School remembered and paid rich tributes to their mentors — late Dr Shivinder Singh Sandhu, Spring Dale Educational Society former Managing Trustee, and Manveen Sandhu, former Principal, Spring Dale Senior School — on their death anniversary. An akhand path was organised for the departed souls. Sahiljit Singh Sandhu, Chairman, Spring Dale Educational Society, and Dr Kirat Sandhu Cheema, Director, Spring Dale Educational Society, also attended the event. Principal Rajiv Kumar Sharma said they had a vision of elevating their school to be a powerful instrument for social uplift and youth empowerment. “The school team is committed to accomplishing the task assigned by the two elevated souls,” he said.

‘Vocational courses need of hour’

DAV College Principal Dr Amardeep Gupta highlighted the need for introducing vocational courses in colleges to guarantee jobs for graduating students. While addressing a career counselling session, he said demand for specialised skills has been growing after the pandemic outbreak and vocational courses have become the essence of the hour. “The pandemic has ushered in unprecedented changes in our learning methods. It has also given a big push to digital learning in the education system. We are seeing a big thrust on vocational training and skilling, which is the need of the hour, and will help us develop a stronger and skilled workforce,” said Dr Gupta. He said the college was already running BVocational course in web designing and IT, which has become quite popular among students.