Amritsar: Workshops on capacity building

Our Correspondent

Amritsar: Capacity building workshops were organised for the teachers in Leh- Ladhakh under the aegis of CBSE. Teachers of various subjects teaching X & XII from 25 prestigious schools attended the workshop. Aparna Sharma (Hindi department) of Shri Ram Ashram Public School, the Mall, Amritsar, was sent to Leh and Kargil as a CBSE resource person for these CBSE capacity building workshops. The District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Leh, conducted a workshop on July 31 and August 1 under the chairmanship of Principal Teseton Dorji and Jerin Yongdon. On August 3 and 4, it was held at DIET-Kargil by Principal Abdul Kareem and Iyash. Ramandeep Kaur (Head CEO, CBSE, and Chandigarh) was also present in both the workshops.

Van Maha Utsav celebrated

The students of Botany Department and Eco Club of Sarup Rani Government College conducted the Van Maha Utsav in the college yard. On the occasion, Principal Daljit Kaur addressed the children and said that planting trees was a need to environment. The students planted saplings with great enthusiasm and took the responsibility of nurturing them. The college teachers gave a message to the students and said that the Van Maha Utsav day is being celebrated by the institution to promote the go green initiative and we all should participate in this campaign so that the environmental balance can be revived. College council and staff members were present on the occasion.

Riya tops BA LLB 6th semester

Riya Anand being honoured for securing first position in GNDU by college principal and director. Photo: Gurbaxpuri

Tarn Taran: The students of Punjab College of Law, Usman (Tarn Taran), bagged the first position in the results of BA, LLB sixth semester declared by Guru Nanak Dev University recently. Dr RP Singh, principal of the college, said that Riya Anand, a student of the college, bagged the first position in GNDU. The other students who performed better include Kuldeep Kaur who got the second position, Gurpreet Kaur who came fourth and Simran Khullar who bagged the eighth position in the university. The principal said that students of BA LLB fourth semester Pawandeep Kaur got the third position, Arpanraj Kaur bagged the fourth position, Mandeep Kaur scored the sixth position and Priya bagged the seventh position in GNDU, Amritsar. Dr Jaswinder Kaur, director of the college, appreciated the performance of the students and said it was made possible with the hard work and joint efforts of the students and college staff.

#CBSE #Leh