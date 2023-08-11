 Amritsar: World Breastfeeding Week : The Tribune India

Staff of Khalsa College of Nusing celebrates breastfeeding week at the Civil Hospital in Amritsar on Thursday.



Amritsar: Khalsa College of Nursing (KCN), Amritsar, is celebrating World Breastfeeding Week from August 7 to 9 on the theme of "Enabling breast feeding: Making differences for working parents" under the guidance of Principal Dr Amanpreet Kaur. Professor Dr Sandeep Kaur Professor, lecturer Kamalpreet Kaur and Clinical Instructor (from OBG department) Rupinder Kaur organized an exhibition, role play and rally based on the theme at the Civil Hospital, Amritsar. During this event, dignitaries from different departments of the hospital, including SMO Sawaranjit Dawan, Madan Mohan, Head, Gynae Department, Dr Chinki Thukral, Head, Paediatric Department, Dr Jaskaran Kaur, Matron Jagir Kaur and senior nursing sisters of the Civil Hospital were present and spoke on the importance of breast feeding. SMO Sawaranjit Dawan appreciated the efforts of faculty and students of KCN.

National Heritage Quiz-2023 held

Spring Dale Senior School, Amritsar, and INTACH, Amritsar chapter, on Thursday organized National Heritage Quiz-2023. The event, conducted at Spring Dale, saw participation by 63 teams from 19 schools all across the zone. The heritage quiz organized for the students of Classes VII-X consisted of a written test leading to selection of four best teams for the district level, out of which one best team will be selected for the state-level event. Sharing the ideology behind starting the program, Gagandeep Singh Virk, convener, INTACH's Amritsar chapter, said the quiz was part of an INTACH's initiative for heritage awareness among the youth. "The oral round of the quiz comprises the questions based on topics like Indian heritage, information about our state and city," said Virk. While the results of the event were declared, Spring Dale Senior School's team of Gursidak Boparai and Mudit Tayal was adjudged the winners. The Spring Dale team qualified to participate in the state level competition, while DAV International School, Amritsar, and Bhawan's SL School emerged the first and second runner-ups. The school has been consistently working in this regard - may it be through Punarjyot, which strives to conserve the dying art forms of India or Saanjh, which aims at promoting common cultural elements of the undivided Punjab.

Investiture ceremony held

An investiture ceremony, held at EXCELSUM HIGH Senior Secondary School on August 9, was a significant and celebratory event where the newly appointed school student council members were entrusted with responsibilities. The Director/Principal, Gunita Grewal, administered the oath and pinned badges to the outstanding students, advising them to be humble and guided by the values they learned. The ceremony recognised various positions such as head boy, head girl, captains, vice-captains, presidents, and secretaries.

DAV students excel in BCA exams

BCA second semester students of DAV College, Amritsar, excelled in the Guru Nanak Dev University exams held in May this year. Harjasmine Kaur of BCA (second semester) secured the fifth position in the university merit list by securing 664 marks out of 800. The 10th position was bagged by Radhika Sharma who scored 653 marks followed by Divyam Seth, who secured 26th position with 629 marks. Principal Dr Amardeep Gupta congratulated the students and praised faculty member Vikram Sharma, Head, PG Department of Computer Science, for his sincere efforts. Professor Vikram also congratulated the students.

Student Induction Program-2023

Amritsar Group of Colleges, Amritsar, inaugurated its three-week "Student Induction Programme-2023" for the 2023 batch on August 10. The orientation programme was aimed at helping students in learning about their new academic environment, infrastructure, human resource and various rules and regulations of their new institute. Around 1,200 students of different courses attended the student induction program at Guru Ram Dass Auditorium in the college. Dr Gaurav Tejpal, principal of the school, gave a warm welcome to the students. He said the college was committed to providing excellent educational opportunities and best placements to all students. Amit Sharma, Director (Finance), and Ragini Sharma exhorted the students towards hard work and honesty and encouraged them to take up challenges and contributed towards the development of the country.

