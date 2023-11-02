Amritsar: World Chefs Day celebrated

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Department of Hotel Management and Tourism of GNDU started celebrations of World Chefs Day by organising a millet show. It is pertinent to mention that current year is being celebrated as International Year of Millets. The event was inaugurated by Prof Shweta Shenoy, who on the occasion said that millets are having tremendous importance for healthy living and by showcasing the creative possibilities of cooking several dishes using millets. Chefs from various institutes along with faculty and students of the department worked together to prepare millet-based delicacies. The aroma of freshly baked millet breads, cakes, brownies, salads, khichri, tarts, dosa and pysum mesmerised the visitors. A documentary showing health benefits of millets and innumerable recipes was continuously exhibited for the benefit of the audience. Another highlight of the show was the live cooking demonstrations done by various talented chefs.

Khalsa College Lifts Overall Trophy

Khalsa College lifted the overall champion trophy in two-day 8th Inter-Khalsa Colleges Youth Festival-2023 which concluded here today. The host Khalsa College for Women bagged overall first runners-up position while Khalsa College of Education, Ranjit Avenue, got the second runners-up ranking in the colourful festival. Hundreds of students from all 12 khalsa colleges under Khalsa College Governing Council (KCGC) competed for positions in the various competitive events. The gidda, bhangra, jhoomer were the main attractions while the folk regional dances, fine arts, poetry, debates, singing, skit, mono acting, poster-making, extempore and paintings sought huge participation. The performances of Khalsa College of Education GT Road, Khalsa College of Pharmacy, Khalsa College of Law, Khalsa College of Management and Technology, Mohali, and Sri Guru Teg Bahadur College for Women were well appreciated. Earlier, Dr Surinder Kaur welcomed the guests and thanked all principals and management for making the show a grand success.

Online Internship Training

DAV College’s institution innovation council organised an online internship training with Insplore TLS Consultants Private Limited, New Delhi, for its students under the guidance of principal and IIC president Dr Amardeep Gupta. Students of BBA Palak Bedi, Noyal Mahajan, Luv Sarpal, Avneet Singh, Vaibhav kapoor and Chetanaya Kapoor, Parneet Kaur of BA semester-1, Akul Nanda of BCom semester-3 attended internship training on human resource development, finance and marketing. These students worked on providing valuable support in carrying out day-to-day HR activities of the organisation, helped in preparing marketing proposals and consumer surveys, provided support to credit analysts regarding financial information. Principal Gupta congratulated the students and shared that internship gives a student the opportunity for career exploration and development, and to learn new skills.

Global cricket trophy

The concluding day of Global Premier League (GPL) rounded off with thrilling performances with both bat and the ball by the teams vying for the GPL championship trophy. The final of the GPL 2023 played between BTech CSE/IT and Department of Pharmacy teams turned out to be a one-sided affair. BTech CSE/IT team batting first scored 96 runs in their allotted overs and set a target of 97 runs for the pharmacy team and retain the trophy in GPL 2023 Season-II, having won the trophy in the last two GPL seasons. Rytham of BTech CSE IT/ was declared the man of the tournament for his all-round performance during the league matches. Dr MS Saini, campus director, awarded the GPL trophy to the winning team and medals and certificates to winners and the runners-up team players.

