Amritsar: World dance day celebrated

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Punjab Sangeet Natak Academy with the support of Virsa Vihar hosted a classical and folk dance performances dedicated to the World Dance Day, which is celebrated on April 29 every year. The Virsa Vihar Society also paid tributes to famous playwright Mukesh Kundra on the occasion as dramatist Kewal Dhaliwal introduced everyone to Kundra’s stage journey and offered flowers. More than 70 students from different reputed schools of Amritsar city presented various dances, including classical, folk, etc. Punjab Sangeet Natak Akademi president Kewal Dhaliwal praised the programme and felicitated the students and teachers. On the occasion, tabla player Pyare Lal, who has made great contribution in the field of dance, was honoured by the Virsa Vihar Society.

Workshop on menstrual hygiene

A workshop on the issue of menstrual hygiene was conducted at KV No.4, Pathankot, by Viroga Healthcare and Training Centre, Pathankot, for girls of Classes VI to IX. The students were guided that girls and women need to maintain good menstrual hygiene to uphold their health and dignity. During the workshop, the students were told about the science behind menstruation and myths surroundings it. The girls were also taught basic hygiene that should be maintained during periods. The students asked some doubts and they were cleared by resource person, Jyoti. Such workshops are really helpful in making students aware about their personal cleanliness and health.

KCET annual tech fest draws talent

A national level annual tech-festival “TechUrja-2k23”, organised at Khalsa College of Engineering and Technology (KCET) under IEEE student branch in association with ISTE student chapter, attracted talent and innovations from across the state. More than 700 students from various colleges and schools participated and witnessed more than 50 events and competitions. Khalsa College governing council honorary secretary Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina emphasised how the engineers are churning out without practical knowledge and we need to train the engineers in the workshops and not just in the classrooms. On the first day, variety of technical events viz code warrior, web war, IT chart/collage, machine drawing, solid modelling, bridge building, water purifier, survey hunt, auto-cad, electronic poster making, etc. were organised along with general non-technical events like quizpedia, extempore, group discussion, dish gardening, pot making, no flame cooking, preparation of mock-tails and towel art, etc. Apart from this, students from various colleges and schools presented their innovative ideas through working models based upon latest technologies viz; automatic watering device for plants, heart circulation and anaesthesia machine, cool pavement, mossaic concrete, hydrogenation dam, 3-D printer and many more. On the second day of the event, there were several competitions like entrepreneur talks, situation reaction test, paper presentation, esports along with singing and mimicry, tech reels and DSLR photography.

Students visit Doordarshan

In order to provide a practical feel of a television setup of a national television, the Postgraduate Department of Mass Communication and Video Production organised a visit to Jalandhar Doordarshan for their second semester and final year students. “The main idea behind this trip was to educate the students about the functioning of national channels,” informed Principal Amardeep Gupta. He opined that Doordarshan, also known as DD, is the only Indian public service television broadcaster, a division of Prasar Bharati and is one of India’s biggest broadcasting organisations in terms of studio and transmitter infrastructure. The staff of Doordarshan introduced their various departments like PCR, studio and transmitter hall to the students. In the PCR department, they showed the PCR functions like the camera setup, character generator, monitoring of cameras and how all the programmes are displayed. In the studio, they briefed about the news system, news anchoring, camera functions and also informed the kind of programmes they produce in the studio like health, dramas, interviews, etc. Lastly, in the transmitter hall, the students were introduced to various transmitters used to transmit the programmes produced by DD.

SRA hosts drawing, painting contests

Shri Ram Ashram(SRA) Sen. Sec. School (ISCE & ISC) hosted ASISC Amritsar & Tarn Taran Zonal Drawing and Painting Competition 2023. Principal Neetu Sharma initiated the event as the chief guest. Students from 23 schools participated in the competition. The competition comprised of three categories. Eminent artists Kulwant Singh Gill and Dharminder Sharma graced the event as judges. Mahekpreet Kaur from Sacred Heart Convent School bagged the first position in sub-junior group. Krishanan from Model Study High School and Harrchat Kaur from Sacred Heart Sen. Sec. School got the first position under junior and senior group. Principal Neetu Sharma gave away prizes to the winners and revealed that such competitions bring out all round development of a child’s personality and lead them another path of progress.

DAV student gets cash reward

DAV International School student Aashray Aggarwal has won Rs 51,000 in English language hunt at international level. Principal Anjana Gupta informed mediapersons that the visa agency Western Overseas conducted the said competition. The 1st level of the event was held on September 1 in which 50 students of different schools of Amritsar participated. Five hundred students getting top position at this level participated in the second level, which was held at Humble Una Hotel, Amritsar, on January 29. It’s a great feat for the school that Aashray Aggarwal, out of these 500 participants, bagged the top position and won Rs 51,000 cash and a certificate. The school was also honoured with a trophy and a certificate.