Amritsar: World Glaucoma Week begins

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: The district Health Department organised a meeting with ophthalmic officers posted in various health institutions with a purpose to implement the National Program for the Control of Blindness (NPCB) more efficiently. In the meeting, Assistant Civil Surgeon-cum-Nodal Officer for NPCB Dr Rajinder Pal Kaur said World Glaucoma Week began in the district on Sunday and would continue till March 18. Dr Kaur said screening camps for eye diseases would be organised at various places in the district. tns

Man arrested with weapon

Amritsar: The Maqboolpura police have arrested Pawandeep Singh of Maqboolpura locality for allegedly possessing a country-made weapon. The police confiscated a pistol along with a live round of .315 bore from him.

A case under the Arms Act has been registered against him. tns

Two cellphones seized in jail

Amritsar: Amritsar Central Jail authorities confiscated two cellphones along with a SIM card from a washroom during a search operation. A case under the Prisons Act was has been registered against unidentified prisoners in this connection. tns

1 nabbed with stolen phone

Amritsar: The Mohkampura police have arrested a snatcher identified as Sahildeep Singh of Harike Pattan in Tarn Taran and recovered a mobile phone which was snatched by him in December last year. He was allegedly a part of a robbers’ gang, which used to loot people. They had snatched the phone from Ashish Kumar of Dharmpura area. He had told the police that six unidentified motorcycle-borne persons had snatched three mobile phones from him and his friends on December 9. The police said raids were on to arrest his five accomplices.