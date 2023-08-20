Amritsar: World Photography Day celebrated

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: On the occasion of the 184th World Photography Day, the Post Graduate Department of Mass Communication and Video Production of DAV College, Amritsar, hosted an interactive session here on Saturday. While inaugurating the session, Principal Dr Amardeep Gupta opined that the devices used for taking photographs had gone through dramatic developments in technology. But the essence and language of photography has remained the same. "Only when you take up your cameras or mobile phones and click pictures as much as possible you will acquire an interest and an aesthetic taste for viewing the subject, as such taste gets better only through practice," said Principal Dr Amardeep Gupta. Photographer Prof Sachin Sharma had a discussion with the students about the aesthetics and the techniques of photography. He educated them on the current advancements in the field and methods to implement them while clicking photographs. He also shared his experience working on the recently released shorts and the techniques employed in it. He concluded the session by enlightening students about the various opportunities that were available in the field of photography.

Revel Dale girls win kho-kho tourney

The regional-level kho kho tournament under the aegis of CISCE was held at Jogindra Convent School in Ferozepur. Four girls of Revel Dale Public School represented Amritsar-Tarn Taran zone in the under-14 category and played a big role in the victory of their team in the fiercely contested tournament. These four girls are Amanatpreet Kaur (8th), Kamalpreet Kaur (8th), Mansahilpreet Kaur (7th), and Gaganpreet Kaur (7th). They will now represent northern region at the national-level tournament. By winning the first position in the competition, students of Revel Dale Public School have brought glory to the school, their village and the whole state. "As athletes, they have impressed all sports experts with their agility, endurance and dogged determination," said Rajiv Arora.

Award for Stalwarts World School

Stalwarts World School, Amritsar, was honoured with the prestigious 'Most Admired School for Eco-Friendly Infrastructure' award. This esteemed recognition was conferred only on four schools across northern India at the 2nd Education Excellence Enclave held in Chandigarh. Principal Manisha Dhanuka said the award underscored Stalwarts World School's dedication to fostering an environmentally-conscious learning environment while providing top-notch education. The school extends its heartfelt gratitude to the Education Excellence Enclave, jury members, Government of Punjab, and Niti Aayog for bestowing this remarkable honour and to all those, who have supported its journey towards a sustainable future.