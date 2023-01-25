‘Amritsar would soon be turned into an iconic city’

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 24

In his address to members of the Amritsar Vikas Manch (AVM) last night, Local Bodies Minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar assured them that Amritsar would be turned into an iconic city soon.

After listening to the speakers, he stated that all their demands would be fulfilled.

Major problems faced by the residents, commuters, travelers and pilgrims visiting the holy city were brought to the notice of minister. AVM patron Principal Kulwant Singh Ankhi raised the issue of the pathetic condition of the airport road, the non-availability of patrolling police personnel on the airport road, and encroachments on the major city roads, especially on the Heritage Street. AVM patron Manmohan Singh Brar rued the lack of parking lots in the city and traffic jams for want of enough traffic police personnel.

AVM patron Charanjit Singh Gumtala stressed the need to create a land bank of at least 2,000 acres for the future establishment of a textile park and a medicity park.