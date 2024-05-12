Amritsar: Year on, lane heading from GNDU to Khalsa College yet to be re-carpeted

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 11

A service lane heading from Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) to Putlighar Chowk dug up by authorities several months ago is yet to be re-carpeted. The commuters are a harried lot as many of them have been involved in accidents on this stretch. The lane assumes importance as major educational institutions, including Khalsa College, Khalsa College for Women and three Khalsa schools are located here. However, after digging the lane, the authorities concerned didn’t even level its surface.

Students and teachers of educational institutes claimed that two- wheeler riders often met with accidents on this lane.

Ranbir Kaur, a resident, said after digging the road to lay pipelines on the side lane heading from the GNDU to Putlighar Chowk, the authorities left it as it was. More than year had passed, but the road was not re-carpeted. She said, “The stretch in front of Khalsa College is teeming with potholes. It seems that the authorities are waiting for some major accident on this stretch. It is a horrendous task to drive on the road. Development at the cost of lives is ironic.”

Rakesh Kumar, a resident of Guru Nanakpura said, “The service lane witnesses heavy traffic as there is no “cut” on the central verge of the main road. So students and teachers from university to Khalsa College for Women take the lane to reach their destinations. The municipal corporation should re-carpet the road. The cost of re-carpeting should be recovered from the agency, which dug up the road. There should be a time limit for the completion of the project.”

