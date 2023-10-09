Amritsar: Youth held for snatching woman’s mobile phone

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 8

The snatchings have become an order of the day. The police have yet to come up with plans to curb such crime.

Two snatching incidents were reported in the holy city yesterday. In the first incident, a woman passenger of an auto-rickshaw was pulled out by a bike-borne miscreant and her mobile phone was snatched by him. In the second incident, unknown miscreants snatched a scooter from a woman near the Mahal village bypass here.

Rajni, the victim told the police that she was going from the railway station to Chheharta on an auto-rickshaw. Rajni said when they reached Putlighar Chowk, a motorcycle-borne youth came from behind and tried to snatch her mobile phone. The complainant said when she resisted his attempt, he forcibly snatched her mobile phone. During scuffle she fell out of the auto-rickshaw and got injured. When she raised an alarm, passersbys nabbed the motorcyclist and recovered her mobile phone. Later, the youth was handed over to the police.

The suspect was identified as Jinder, alias Bheema, a resident of the Bhutanpura area. The police registered a case under Sections 379 (2) and 411, IPC, against him.

In the second incident, three unidentified miscreants snatched a scooter from a local resident identified as Mamta Sharma. Mamta told the police that yesterday around 2 pm, she was returning home after picking up her daughter. She said when they reached near Mahal village flyover on the Amritsar-Attari bypass road, three motorcyclists stopped them and snatched their scooter and mobile phones from them. The police registered a case and further probe was on.