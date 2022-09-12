Amritsar youth secures AIR 146 in JEE Advanced

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 11

Nipun Nohria has secured AIR 146 in JEE Advanced, the results of which were announced today. He inspired his juniors to study with focus and select books judiciously to clear the country’s toughest competitive exam.

Nipun Nohria

About 15 students from the district cracked the competitive examination to gain seat in the top engineering institutes in the country. Nohria is believed to be a district topper. He along with five other students was felicitated by FIITJEE Amritsar centre here today.

Nipun secured 93 per cent marks in Class X and 94.4 per cent in Class XII. He found question papers of chemistry and physics on expected pattern, but mathematics exam was extremely tough in JEE Advanced.

Gaurang Gupta, who secured AIR 504, felt that online study was beneficial to secure a maximum score. Aiming to pursue computer science in graduation, he said the NCERT books were helpful in securing good marks.

Nohria got cash reward of Rs 16 lakh and gold plated silver medal.

Indresh Kiraula, head, FIITJEE (Amritsar centre), said four students of the centre figured in top 1,000 AIR and a total of six students of their centre cracked the JEE Advanced. Four other students are Shivansh Mangal (AIR 705), Anmoldeep Singh Dhillon (AIR 913), Hardik Sharma (AIR 1,649) and Saaransh Sharma (AIR 1,715).

Congratulating the parents of the students for bringing laurels to the centre, he wished them best of luck for their future endeavours. He thanked the faculty for their unique pattern-proof teaching modalities and getting the best out of them.