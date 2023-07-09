An evening of fun for Amritsar women entrepreneurs

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 8

Phulkari, Women of Amritsar (WOA), hosted an engaging evening on fellowship for 250 women entrepreneurs from city coming together for a one-of-a-kind evening filled with fun and music. The primary objective behind organising this event was to encourage fellowship and networking, fostering stronger connections among the members, in an endeavour to forge business and other mutually beneficial relationships.

Aarti Khanna, the president of Phulkari, warmly welcomed all the attendees and emphasised the significance of such events in providing opportunities to connect, exchange ideas, and build meaningful relationships. “Such events not only provide a platform for women to explore their interests in various fields traditionally dominated by men but also break barriers and promote inclusivity,” she said.

Phulkari vice-president Sheetal Sohal, joint secretary Seema Maheshwari and Rakhee Seth conducted the event. The diligent efforts of the Phulkari executive team greatly contributed to the successful organisation of the event. The evening concluded with an exciting lucky draw, leaving everyone in high spirits, enjoying camaraderie and a sense of fulfilment.