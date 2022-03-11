Amritsar: And, it’s Aap all the way...

Tribune News Service

Manmeet Singh Gill

Amritsar, March 10

The Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) undercurrent actually turned out to be a tsunami, when the counting for 11 Assembly segments in the district began on Thursday morning. The party won nine of the 11 seats barring Majitha and Rajasani, from where SAD and Congress have won, respectively.

The tsunami has even swept the five-time MLA and Deputy Chief Minister Om Parkash Soni and three-time MLA and Cabinet minister Raj Kumar Verka, who have been defeated by AAP’s Dr Ajay Gupta and Jasbir Singh, respectively. Interestingly, both constituencies were seen as safe seats for the Congress leaders. No political pundit or ‘satta’ player was ready to bet against them.

AAP candidates had an edge over their candidates even during the counting of postal ballots. The electorate in the district has yet again voted en bloc and made possible the victory of AAP candidates.

In the 2017 elections, the voters had voted en bloc, too, and the Congress won 10 of the 11 Assembly segments.

Like previous time, SAD managed to hold Majitha constituency, where Genieve Kaur defeated Lali Majithia of AAP with a margin of 26,062 votes. Meanwhile, Congress will have to satiate itself with one constituency, where Sukhbinder Singh Sukh Sarkaria defeated Veer Singh Lopoke with a margin of merely 4,889 votes, the lowest victory margin in the district.

In a surprise, Jasbir Singh of AAP defeated Raj Kumar Verka of the Congress with the highest margin of 43,863 votes.

Constituency-wise winners





It’s a clean sweep in Tarn Taran

Tarn Taran: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidates captured all four seats — Tarn Taran, Patti, Khadoor Sahib and Khemkaran — in this border district, which was once known as a panthic belt. The same thing happened in the 2017 election, when the Congress party won from all four seats defeating its traditional rival — SAD candidates. A total number of 46 candidates were in the fray this time — 12 each from Tarn Taran and Patti, eight from Khadoor Sahib and 14 from Khemkaran constituency. — Gurbaxpuri

Voxpopuli

‘Won’t be a cakewalk’

With the AAP getting a thumping majority in the Assembly poll, people from different walks of life pointed out that by voting for it, they voted for change. They, however, added that AAP got an overwhelming response in the border state, but it would be a big challenge for leaders to bring Punjab back from the economic mess and fulfil the promises made to people in its manifesto. Here’s what they said...

‘People wanted a change’

The credibility of political leaders of traditional parties has eroded over the years. People wanted change and AAP gave them that alternative this time. Now, people have given them the mandate. The new government should work on waiving debt of small and marginal farmers besides providing quality education in government schools, providing quality health facilities for poor and generate employment. —Rattan Singh Randhawa, A Prominent farmer leader

‘Undercurrent was in AAP’s favour’

The year-long struggle at Delhi borders exposed the traditional parties and therefore resulted in the clean sweep in Punjab. This is more of a mandate against Congress, SAD and BJP rather than a win of AAP. There was an undercurrent in favour of AAP. Only the time will tell whether they will live up to the expectations of people facing a number of challenges, including unemployment and economical crisis, or not. —Jatinder Singh Chhina, Another farmer leader

‘It’s a win for entrepreneurs’

AAP's victory is the win of entrepreneurial heart of Punjab. I hope it will be able to curb major challenges such as brain drain, unemployment and create entrepreneurial curriculum for students in the coming years. AAP can set a benchmark in generating jobs in Punjab. Delhi and Punjab are set to become India's biggest job creators. Youth has been looking forward to a corruption-free environment in Punjab. —Mandeep Kaur Tangra , An entrepreneur

‘Thumbs up to Delhi’s edu model’

People were fed up with traditional parties that failed to uplift the common man from miseries. Rampant drug abuse was in the minds of urban populace, semi-urban and villagers. The leaders of traditional parties themselves admitted to have failed to stem drug menace. The people in the state gave a thumbs up to the Delhi model of education and health sector. —Dr Naresh Chawla, Former district tb officer

‘AAP has people’s support’

Even though poll strategists had predicted a hung Assembly, voters gave a resoundingly one-sided mandate to AAP. The fiscal challenge to our state is overwhelming. AAP has people's support and they will need to prove themselves worthy of their trust and usher prosperity to the land. Nevertheless, they will, however, have to learn to work with the Centre, while they set the house in order. —Gunbir Singh, president, Dilbir foundation

‘People voted beyond caste, religion’

The people of Punjab have cast their vote rising above party, religion and caste lines. They voted on the basis of real issues affecting the masses. People have big hopes from AAP. But in case it fails to do so, they will also face problem. Unemployment and drug menace will be big challenges from them. —Balkar Singh, General secy, Government schoolteachers’ union, Punjab

‘New govt will end corruption, mafia’

People have voted for new Punjab as envisioned by AAP's national party convenor and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. The party will make Punjab drug-free, mafia-free and employment-friendly state besides uplifting education and health services in the border state. The new government will end corruption from the prevailing system and deliver honest and transparent governance in the state. —Manish Aggarwal, President, Traders’ wing of AAP

‘Cong should introspect its defeat’

Punjab has given its mandate to AAP and expressed confidence in them to bring out the state from crisis. The Congress should introspect over its defeat, so that they can get a chance again to serve the people. Infighting among senior party leaders, irresponsible statements against each other and not fulfilling the promises culminated to the party's crushing defeat in the Assembly election. —Prof Darbari Lal, Former speaker

— As told to PK Jaiswar