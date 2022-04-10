And the audience returns to theatre

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 9

Bringing theatre audience back to the medium of masses, Phulkari WOA, presented a play called Firdaus Rooh-e-Jannat at Punjab Naatshala to a packed house.

This play is a production by Theatrewallahs, a local theatre group, and directed by well-known theatre personality Gurinder Makana. “The play is a powerful drama depicting the many dimensions of love through the changing face of time. In Firdaus, we discover that the journey for the quest for love is a journey of self-discovery. Love might elude us sometimes, but it is always inside us, it is all powerful and conquers all,” he said.

Many members of Phulkari were a part of this production. The play was scripted by Phulkari executive member Reena Kundra. The cast included Reena Kundra, Gayatri Peshawaria, Dr Arvinder Chamak, Sunny Ravneet Sadana, Driti Khanna, Reha Bhatia, Samridhi, Meher Khanna, Vishal and Latika Arora. The costume-perisod drama that was helmed by Phulkari’s Theatrewallahs was received well for its story and dialogues, use of poetry in its narrative and music.

A majority of the cast were amateur theatre artistes, who previously had no formal training in theatre.

The play was an attempt to provide an opportunity to people from non-theatre background to hone their creative skills.

Tina Aggarwal, president, Phulkari WOA, said: “At Phulkari, we always try to bring experiences which enrich our citizens and engage them meaningfully. This presentation was a cultural delight. It also provided a platform for local talent to flourish. We are happy that we were able to connect the artistes with an appreciative audience, which provided a lot of encouragement to them to further hone their skills.”