Anganwadi workers to boycott verification work

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, November 10

The Anganwadi workers of the district have announced to boycott the verification work being assigned to them for ascertaining the authenticity of the beneficiaries of the Atta Dal scheme in villages.

The decision was announced in a meeting of the district branch of Anganwadi Mulazam Union-Punjab held at Gandhi Municipal Park here on Thursday.

Jaswinder Kaur of Maniala Jai Singh village presided over the meeting. The meeting was attended by the district level officer-bearers of the union and presidents of different block branches.

Jaswinder Kaur said certain beneficiaries of the Atta Dal scheme with the help of sarpanches had been availing the benefits of the scheme without fulfilling the requisite formalities. She added that as all the anganwadi workers were residents of the same villages where they had been told to do the verification work and if they recommended the name of those who had been illegally availing the benefits of the Atta Dal scheme, it would raise antipathy towards them in the villages.

The union decided that if the higher authorities tried to take departmental action against them for not doing the work, they would oppose it vehemently.

The union demanded the withdrawal of the departmental letter issued in this regard for the sake of the security of the anganwadi workers.