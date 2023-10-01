Anganwari workers protest in Tarn Taran

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, September 30

Anganwari workers and helpers staged a dharna in front of the residence of MLA Dr Kashmir Singh Sohal here on Saturday. They were demanding the fulfilling of their current demands.

Later, they submitted a charter of demands to the MLA. They also burnt an effigy of the state government. Anoop Kaur Baler, district president, Anganwari Mulazim Union (CITU), Punjab, led the demonstration.

Beant Kaur, Narinder Kaur and Anoop Kaur were among others who addressed the gathering on the occasion. The leaders strongly condemned the Bhagwant Mann government for fixing time for a meeting to discuss their demands but later cancelling it at the eleventh hour without any reason.

#Kashmir #Tarn Taran