Animal lovers upset as govt fails to set up shelters

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 14

Animal welfare activists in the city rue the government’s failure at taking adequate measures for securing stray animals, especially cows in the city. Despite Punjab Government earning through cow cess on various entities, it has failed to take concrete steps for the construction of cow shelters.

The government has earned hundreds of crores from cow cess in the past years. We have approached local MLAs and urged them to construct cow shelters as strays are not only losing their lives but also putting the lives of commuters at risk. However, nothing except for giving false assurances was done. Dr Rohan Mehra, activist

The activists have urged people, especially cow lovers, to not to vote for the current dispensation in the upcoming Lok Sabha poll.

“The government has earned hundreds of crores from cow cess in the past several years. We have approached local MLAs and urged them to construct cow shelters, as the stray cows are not only losing their lives but also putting the lives of commuters at risk. However, nothing except for giving false assurances was done by them,” said Dr Rohan Mehra, president of Anti-Crime and Animal Protection association. He also heads the Rashtriya Gau Raksha Mahasangh. Dr Mehra also said the association would soon start protests against the government for its failure of constructing cow shelters.

Ashwani Prashar, another animal welfare activist, said there was a proposal for constructing 500 cow shelters in the state but nothing was done. He said the people voted for the AAP but the government disappointed the people by not taking adequate measures towards animal welfare.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.