Animal rearers learn techniques for successful dairy farming at KVK, Booh

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, May 16

A one-day workshop on ‘Scientific management of dairy animals’ was organised by the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) of GADVASU at Booh, here, on Monday.

PUM Netherlands expert Tjeerd Dijkstra delivered his keynote address guiding dairy farmers for better productivity gaining higher returns. He advised farmers on topics such as management of mastitis, infertility and other related problems in livestock. Dijkstra also guided the dairy farmers to make silage with technological advancements for higher profitability from dairy.

He elaborated the robot milking system being adopted in Netherlands to farmers and further resolved participants’ queries related to that.

KVK experts, veterinary officers and farmers took keen interest in the workshop and learnt new techniques for successful dairy farming.

Veterinary officers from the Animal Husbandry Department from Tarn Taran and Amritsar districts and progressive dairy farmers participated in the workshop. Dr Balwinder Kumar, associate director, KVK, shared unique experiments of area dairy farmers with the participants.