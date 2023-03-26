Annual art exhibition inaugurated in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 25

The Indian Academy of Fine Arts (IAFA) opened its annual edition of state exhibition of arts here on Saturday. Cabinet Minister Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar was the chief guest who inaugurated the exhibition, which will remain open till April 8.

This year, 145 art works of 104 artists from the state have been exhibited. They are also competing in various categories. The art works on display include paintings, sculpture, murals, graphic art and sketches. The exhibition will host live art demonstrations and workshops by renowned artists for art lovers.

In competitive categories, Jalandhar-based artist Sukhwinder Singh received the first prize of Rs 21,000 while Mandi Gobindgarh-based artist Rahul Dhiman received the second cash prize of Rs 11,000. The third prize of Rs 5,000 each was jointly shared by three artists — Jalandhar-based Sushil Kumar, Moga artist Gurraj Singh and Pramod Kumar Gautam from the city.

In students/amateur artist category, Faridkot-based artist Harmanjot Kaur got the first prize of Rs 11,000 while the second prize of Rs 7,000 was given to Sangrur-based artist Srishti Sharma and third prize to city-based Jagroop Singh and Rizwana Nissa and Jalandhar-based Harinder Singh.