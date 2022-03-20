Annual Athletics Meet held

Amritsar: The 9th annual athletics meet of Amritsar Group of Colleges, Amritsar, commenced on March 17 at Sandhu Stadium, Manawala. The meet was organised to provide the students with opportunities to participate in various events that enhance physical strength, widen talent pool and help the youngsters lead a healthier, more active lifestyle. Dr VK Banga, Principal, stressed on the importance of a healthy mind and body particularly for facing the unusual life circumstances as are created by the Covid-19. The meet started with a 400 m race heat events for girls and boys.
