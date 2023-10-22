Annual convocation held

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: The 13th convocation ceremony of SSSS College of Commerce for Women, Amritsar, was held to confer degrees upon the students from the batches of 2021-2022 and 2022-2023. A total of 435 graduate and postgraduate students were honoured with their degrees during this event. The event commenced with the dignitaries planting saplings on the school’s lush lawns. This was followed by a comprehensive presentation of the college’s accomplishments and progress by principal Dr Navdeep Kaur. The highlight of the ceremony was the convocation address, by the chief guest, Justice Tirath Singh Thakur, the former Chief Justice of India, who paid tribute to the founders of SSSS group of institutions.

Gold for Spring Daleans

Spring Dale Senior School’s gymnastics team brought home gold medals for their performance in the Gymnastics Tournaments. Sahiljit Singh Sandhu, Chairman, Spring Dale Educational Society shared that during the State level gymnastics tournaments of ongoing Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan his school’s student Gursirat Kaur secured 1 gold, 3 silver medals meanwhile at the school district tournaments too his school’s team was adjudged the overall winner in the under-19 category of the tournament. Sandhu added that his students Gursirat Kaur, Ripu Singh, Pahulpreet Kaur, Livleen Kaur and Guniv Kaur secured 6 gold, 1 silver and 1 bronze medal for their performance in their categories of the tournament.

‘Bienvenido -2023’ at KCET

Fresher’s party ‘Bienvenido-2023’ welcomed the incoming students at Khalsa College of Engineering and Technology (KCET). The event was organised by the cultural club of the college. Dr Manju Bala was the chief guest. The cultural program included dance, music and poetry. The performances ranged from traditional dances like Rouf of Kashmir, Naati Dance of Himachal to Bhangra Gidhha of Punjab. Musharaf Mir and Saloni Bhagat both from BSc RIT were selected as ‘Mr. Fresher’ and ‘Ms. Fresher’ respectively.

Seminar on Legal Services, Mediation

Seminar on ‘Legal Services and Mediation’ was organised at Khalsa College of Law (KCL). Advocate Kirpal Kaur and Navdeep Kaur, members of District Legal Services Authority, Amritsar were the guest speakers while Dr Jaspal Singh, director-cum- principal, gave his inaugural address about the latest trends in legal practices. The faculty members Dr Gunisha Saluja, Dr Anita Sharma, Prof Jobanjit Singh, Prof Jasdeep Singh, Prof Richa Joshi, Prof Sugam and Prof Hema Singh were also present.

DURGA ASHTAMI CELEBRATED AT SRA

Durga Ashtami was celebrated with great fervour by the students and teachers of Shri Ram Ashram Public School. The day started with the path of ‘durga chalisa’ which enhanced the entire ambience. Dressing up in traditional attires, the girls of Grade 1 were worshipped as Kanjaks with sacred rituals. A special assembly was conducted by the students of Grade VII describing the significance of Navratri, that is, the combination of two words ‘Nav + Ratri’ that lasts for nine days.

Samriti Excels in University Exams

Students of DAV College, Amritsar made their institute proud by getting excellent marks in the university examinations. In a recent development, Samriti Puri secured the second position in the district by securing 657 marks out of 800, in Bsc Non-Medical. She stood seventh in the university merit list. Samriti gave the credit of this success to the hard work put in by the faculty members of the colllege.