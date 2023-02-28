Annual day at DAV Public school

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: As many as 600 students of UKG and Class III of DAV Public School, Lawrence Road, celebrated their annual function named ‘Dharohar’. Jugraj Singh Randhawa, DEO (Secondary Education) and Laxmi Kanta Chawla, former Cabinet Minister, were the chief guests on the occasion. Principal Pallavi Sethi appreciated the efforts of the students and staff.

Seven-day NSS camp comes to end

A seven-day NSS camp ended at BBK DAV College for Women. The NSS coordinator, Rajesh Kumar, was the chief guest. Principal Pushpinder Walia said the college had always been at the forefront for doing community work. “The NSS helps students to grow individually and also as a group. Volunteering for various tasks allow students to become confident, develop leadership skills, and learn about different people from different walks of life,” she said. Rajesh Kumar said the welfare of an individual depends on the welfare of the society. Therefore, the NSS had always worked for the benefit of the society. Diya Chopra, president, college NSS unit, bagged the best camper award.

Alumni meet at Khalsa College

The PG Department of Commerce and Business Administration, Khalsa College, Amritsar, organised an alumni meet. Principal Mehal Singh said the purpose of the alumni meet was to promote interaction among the alumni. The head of the department, A K Kahlon, and coordinator of the alumni meet Sawraj Kaur welcomed the alumni and said, “Maintaining relations with alumni is very important as it helps to build legacy and improve placements of students through alumni connection.”

Craft exhibition at Spring Blossoms

Spring Blossoms School organised a craft exhibition on dinosaurs, ‘Evolution to Extinction’. The exhibition was inaugurated by Mahzabeen Pirzada Sandhu, a fashion designer. Recycled material was used to create a display of the Mesozoic era. Using different techniques of art such as paper mache, paper tearing, pasting, clay molding, cotton blobbing, colouring, painting, sparkle pasting, origami, sponge printing, spray painting, stencil printing, rolling pin painting, aluminum foil pasting, earbud printing, various artifacts created by the students were showcased. Principal Anupama Mehra said, “Learning in Spring Blossoms transcends from the walls of classroom to direct natural environment. Our endeavour has always been to make learning experiential and fun-filled. The theme has been selected so as to make the children acquainted with the dinosaur age that cannot be envisioned directly like other concepts.”

54th convocation at RR Bawa

RR Bawa DAV College for Girls, Batala, organised its 54th convocation ceremony. Jaspal Singh Sandhu, Vice-Chancellor, Guru Nanak Dev University, graced the occasion as the chief guest. Bal Krishan Mittal, secretary, DAV College managing committee, New Delhi, was the guest of honour. Rajesh Kawatra, chairman, local advisory committee, along with all eminent guests of DAV family were invited as special guests. Principal Ekta Khosla welcomed the dignitaries, parents, faculty and graduates. As many as 815 students from various departments received their degrees on the occasion.

Convocation at SBS group

Tarn Taran: As many as 300 students received degrees during the sixth annual convocation of SBS Group of Educational Institutions on Monday. Amit Kauts, Head, Department of Education, GNDU, Amritsar was the chief guest. Principal HL Sharma, managing director Rajesh Bhardwaj and executive managing director Mridula Bhardwaj were present on the occasion. Amit Kauts, while addressing on the occasion, said after completing education students should strive to become entrepreneurs rather than employees and with hard work they could climb the ladder of success. Rajesh Bhardwaj who presided over the convocation said SBS Group was focusing on providing quality education and working continuously towards inculcating skills in students. /oc