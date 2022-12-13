 Annual day at Guru Harkrishan school : The Tribune India

Amritsar: Annual function along with a prize distribution ceremony was held at Sri Guru Harkrishan CKD School of Excellence, Daburji. School in-charges, Rajinder Singh Marwaha, Sarjot Singh Sahni and Harjit Singh Sachdeva participated as special guests. A presentation of Punjabi, Gujarati, Rajasthani culture was made by the students showing the theme, ‘Incredible India’. Prizes were presented to the winners of Gurbani kanth competition and Gatka.

PG Department of Computer Science and Applications organised seminar on “Best Career in IT”. The main speaker was Pushp Lata Bagati from Kochiva (Training wing of Kochartech), who emphasised on the latest languages used in IT related industries. She stressed that in order to achieve the highest paying jobs in the software industry; one must have knowledge of up-to-the-minute programming languages, database frameworks and tools. Further, she did comparative analysis of courses from industrial point of view and explained that need of hour is to cater to the current industrial demands. Principal Dr Mehal Singh, Prof Harbhajan Singh, coordinator and Prof Sukhwinder Kaur, welcomed Bagati by giving her a momento and a living plant. Principal Mehal Singh appreciated the efforts of Computer Science Department.

The 15th annual function of Angel’s Paradise School was held at City Centre, Guru Nanak Dev Auditorium, today. More than 500 students from all the four branches of Angel’s Paradise School situated at Kabir park, Basant Avenue, Airport Road and Ajit Nagar participated in the event. Junior KG students of Ajit Nagar branch reflected the importance of the selfless and excellent services of “Punjab Police” and awarded them with the title of “Nation’s Pride”. The playpen students from all the four branches gave a dance performance emphasising the importance of celebrating diverse cultural and religious festivals. The students of Kabir Park branch took the audience to their past with a brilliant dance performance titled, ‘Retro to Metro’, they also showcased a performance titled, “Puppets”. CMD Vikrant Kapoor and principal Muskan Kapoor emphasised on the importance of organising such events and also talked about the kind of platform that is provided to these young minds which not only helps them in gaining confidence but to develop their skills.

