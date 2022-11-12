Annual function at Sri Ram Ashram

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Shri Ram Ashram Public School, Amritsar, organised annual function ‘Atithi Devo Bhava’ on its premises on Friday for Classes UKG and I. The students presented a programme showcasing the unity in diversity and the hospitality traditions of the country. School principal Dr Vinodita Sankhyan said the vision of the school was to develop creative and multi-talented students. She added that participating in such programmes preserve and instil a strong cultural belief, value systems and love for the nation amongst children.

Traffic Awareness seminar held

Traffic Education Cell of the district police today held an awareness seminar at St Soldier Elite Convent School, Jandiala Guru. SSP Swampan Sharma, ASI Kamal Jeet and ASI Ranjit Singh informed the children about the traffic rules and regulations, road safety and other aspects of traffic management. They cautioned against driving any vehicle without a licence and advised them to wear helmet while driving a motorcycle and seat belt while driving a four wheeler. They also asked students to not use mobile phone while driving and provided other traffic-related information.

Children’s Day celebrated

To pay tribute to our first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Children’s Day was celebrated in Spring Blossoms School with great fervor and enthusiasm. The students enjoyed the long celebration that includes exciting games and a mesmerising magic show. Principal Anupama Mehra said that to motivate the student to lead a meaningful life and help them contribute towards the community, the children along with their teachers visited , the children along with their teachers visited Government Senior Secondary School, Karampura, Ranjit Avenue and Citizens Forum Vidya Mandir, Maqboolpura.

Athletes honoured

Students of Khalsa College Public School, GT Road, and Khalsa College International Public School, Ranjit Avenue, excelled in various sports events. Khalsa Public School’s student Palakpreet Kaur has won gold medal in the under-14 District Road Cycling Competition. She has also been selected for state-level competition. Apart from this, Upraj Singh and Sarabjot Singh also won bronze medals in handball state level games at Kheda Watan Punjab Diya. From Khlasa College International Public School, Ajay Pratap Singh, while participating in a karate competition organised by Kheda Watan Punjab Association, won gold medal and Rana Ranveer Singh has won gold medal in Karate competition held at Khalsa College School GT Road.

Self-employment courses at GNDU

Lifelong Learning Department of Guru Nanak Dev University has opened admissions from November 15 for persons who have passed Class X and XI, irrespective of age limit, at the University Campus in Amritsar for the courses related to self-employment. From January 2023, six-month certificate courses are being launched for the purpose. Giving information about the courses, the department Director, Dr Anupam Kaur, said these courses include dress designing (for Class X pass girls); Beauty Culture (Class X pass girls); Web Development Mat (Class XII pass boys and girls); Web designing (for Class XII pass boys and girls); Computer Basic Concept (for Class XII pass boys and girls); Communication Skills in English (for Class XII pass boys and girls) and Textile Designing (for Class XII pass girls). She said that the candidates who want to take admission in these courses can apply for the online admission form on the website of Guru Nanak Dev University from 15 November 2022, till 30 November 2022.