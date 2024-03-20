Annual show ‘Unity in Diversity’

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Bhawans SL Public School organised a grand annual cultural show as SP (Crime) Dr Richa Agnihotri attended as special guest at the event. Over 650 children participated in various cultural activities in show. The students dressed up in various cultural attires, performed folk dance forms from different states in India. The children’s beautiful persona, lively attire and graceful steps captured everyone’s heart. As many as 46 pre-nursery students were honoured for their academic performance. Certificates were awarded at the ceremony. Richa Agnihotri in her speech appreciated the captivating performance of the students and congratulated the parents of the students and all the teachers.

Pandit Gurudutt Vidyarthiremembered

A special morning assembly was organized in DAV Public School, to pay tribute on the death anniversary of Pandit Gurudutt Vidyarthi. It served an opportunity to commemorate his remarkable achievements and to reaffirm our commitment to the values he stood for. Pandit Gurudutt Vidyarthi was a renowned Indian scholar, writer, and social reformer known for his significant contributions to Hindi literature and journalism during the early 20th century. He played a pivotal role in promoting Hindi as a language of national importance and advocating for social justice and equality. He founded several publications, including Pratap and Arya which served as platforms for spreading his ideas and advocating for social reform. His tireless efforts towards educational and social upliftment earned him widespread recognition and respect in Indian society. The Principal of the school , Dr. Pallavi Sethi while paying her tribute ensured that Pandit Gurudutt Vidyarthi’s legacy will be continued to be remembered and celebrated for generations to come.

Arshit Sharma qualifies Net, GATE

Arshit Sharma from the chemistry department, DAV College, Amritsar, has cleared her CSIR NET JRF exam by scoring AIR 54th rank and also bagged AIR 324th rank in GATE exam. Principal Amardeep Gupta congratulated the student as well the head and faculty of the PG Department of Chemistry, lauding the diligent efforts put in by the department and the student. The Principal added that the college is always supportive towards the efforts of the students and helps them in their journey. The efforts of the student and the teachers together bring about such results. The college has always supported the students and will continue to do so. Arshit thanked her teachers, college staff and parents for their constant support and guidance in the preparation of the UGC NET and GATE Exam.

GNDU’s 49th convocation on April 6

The 49th Annual Convocation of Guru Nanak Dev University is scheduled to take place at the Golden Jubilee Convention Centre of the University on April 06, 2024. Prof. Karanjeet Singh Kahlon announced that Gulzar, renowned lyricist, poet, author, screenwriter, film director, and producer, will be conferred with an Honoris Causa Doctorate Degree of Doctor of Literature in the faculty of Languages. In recognition of his visionary leadership and philanthropic endeavors, Vikramjit Singh Sahney, a member of Rajya Sabha and distinguished entrepreneur, will be honoured with an Honoris Causa Doctorate Degree of Literature in the faculty of Arts and Social Sciences. Further, Prof. Yogesh K. Chawla, former Director & Emeritus Professor, and former Professor and Head of the Department of Hepatology at PGIMER, Chandigarh, will be bestowed with an Honoris Causa Doctorate Degree of Science in the faculty of Medical Sciences. Prof Kahlon also mentioned that Governor of Punjab Banwarilal Purohit, will deliver the convocation address.

