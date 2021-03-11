Annual tech fest held at KCET

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: The national-level annual tech-festival “TechUrja-2k22” was organised by Khalsa College of Engineering and Technology (KCET). The event was marked with the presence of around 600 students from various colleges and schools from all over the state and they learnt about various technological innovations. The event was inaugurated by Manju Bala, director, KCETC, with Col AS Chauhan, Commanding Officer, 24 Punjab Battalion, NCC, as special guest. He said tech fest was the platform for students to interact with one another and share innovative ideas. Soft Computing Research Society (SCRS), Chapter of the KCET, was also held. Jagdish Chand Bansal, associate professor at South Asian University, New Delhi, and Geeta Sikka, associate professor at the National Institute of Technology, Jalandhar, also virtually congratulated the director and students for starting the chapter in the college and shared its benefits and importance. The fest concluded with an award distribution ceremony for Best Student, in which 12 students of various colleges of Amritsar, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Chandigarh and Jammu were felicitated.

Entries for ‘Best Teacher’ award

Khalsa Global Reach Foundation in collaboration with the Khalsa College Governing Council announced the entries for Best Teacher award constituted by the Khalsa Global reach foundation. Dr Sarabjit Singh, in a meeting held with members of the KCGC, said the winner would be given Rs 1 lakh, while second and third award winners will get Rs 25,000 and Rs 15,000, along with medals. He requested all teachers of government and private schools to apply for the award and inspire others through their stories. He said the last date for applying will be May 31 and the date for submission of documents will be July 31.

Annual prize distribution

The annual prize distribution function of the English department was organised at the DAV College in Amritsar. Principal Rajesh Kumar and Vice-Principal Prof Rajneesh Poppy presented cash prizes, trophies and certificates to 73 winners of various activities. The Principal told the students that education makes a person knowledgeable. Samridhi Sharma was awarded for winning Super Speller Championship 2019 and Gunjan for winning Super Speller Championship 2021. Disha Mehra of MA English 1st year presented excerpts from Swami Vivekananda’s Chicago speech. Gurpreet and Ayana recited poems.

Covid vaccination camp at Bhavans

Bharatiya Vidya Bhavans SL Public School organised a free Covid vaccination camp for those above 12 years of age. A team of doctors along with their staff from the Civil Hospital visited and vaccinated more than 500 students, teachers and outsiders. Booster dose was also available for people who were already vaccinated with two doses. Special arrangements were made by the staff and management, including safety precautions, social distancing and wearing of masks.

Parkash Purb celebrated

Tarn Taran: Parkash Purb of Guru Amar Dass was celebrated at Guru Amar Dass Adarsh Institute, Goindwal Sahib on Saturday with great devotion. A special assembly was organised at the school, which started by singing the shabad gaayan. Children were told about to the life and teachings of Guru. Baljit Kaur Randhawa, president of the institution, and Pruncipal Manisha Sood spoke of the teachings of Guru Sahib and stressed to follow these to make our lives successful. /OC