Another blow to Cong as councillor joins SAD

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: PPCC president Navjot Sidhu suffered a big blow in his constituency, when Jatinder Kaur Sonia, councillor from Ward No. 47, left the Congress and joined Akali Dal in presence of senior Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia. Sonia is fourth Congress MC from the constituency to join Akali Dal. Before her, Laddo Pehalwan, Rajinder Saini and Rajesh Madaan have already joined SAD. Talking to the media, Majithia said people of the constituency have joined hands to defeat politics of hatred being pursued by Navjot Sidhu. He disclosed that Jatinder Kaur Sonia was three-time councillor and even remained the president of women’s wing of the Congress for six years. Taking a dig at Sidhu, Majithia said exodus of such a large number of councillors from his party in the home constituency of PPCC chief shows that party leaders were fed up with his arrogance and indifferent attitude. Speaking on her leaving Congress, Jatinder Kaur Sonia made allegations of corruption against the Sidhu couple. She claimed that they had sold MC tickets to candidates and also took money for transfer of patwaris. She said Navjot Sidhu was trying to mislead people of Punjab with his claims of honesty, whereas reality was otherwise.