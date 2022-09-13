Another hoax call to bomb school sends cops into tizzy

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 12

Days after a hoax call to bomb DAV Public School located in the Lawrence Road area, another message threatening to bomb a prominent private school in Amritsar went viral on social media putting the police on toes.

A search operation was carried out on the premises of Spring Dale Senior Secondary School on the Fatehgarh Churian road here. The police were investigating the origin of the message.

As the school management received the message being circulated on social media, it immediately informed the police. A heavy police force reached the spot for combing the school premises.

In the message apparently created using a fake ID, the perpetrators threatened to bomb the school complex on September 16.

During the probe, the police found that the message was created by some students of the school. Nevertheless, this time the police seem to be in no mood to spare the suspects unlike previous time when it left four students of DAV Public School after strict warning considering their age and future prospects.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Investigations) Mukhwinder Singh Bhullar confirmed the incident saying that the suspects who created and circulated the message had been identified. He said a case would be registered in this connection.