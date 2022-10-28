Another video of drug addict goes viral

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 27

Rampant drug abuse has been a bane of holy city with a number of areas are infested with drugs. In the recent past, several videos had gone viral on social media in which youth can be seen consuming drugs.

On Thursday, yet another video of rampant drug abuse has left the Punjab police embarrassed which have been claiming to nail the drug peddlers in order to bust the supply chain of drugs. This time an e-rickshaw driver was allegedly found to be in ‘unconscious’ state at his e-rickshaw while a syringe, purportedly used for taking drugs was found in the battery vehicle.

A local resident was speaking in the video while stating that the youth was found in New Preet Nagar area and close to Mohkampura police station. This is fourth such video of that had gone viral on social media.