Anti-child labour fortnight from June 11

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, june 7

In order to completely eradicate child labour from the state, the Punjab Government has launched a two-week campaign from June 11 to 21. Sharing details, Amritsar Deputy Commissioner Ghansham Thori said employing children under the age of 18 years for domestic or professional work was a legal offense. If any person or the owner of an establishment is found engaging children in any sort of work legal action will be taken against them, he added.

“A task force has been constituted, which includes officials from various departments such as police, health, labour, director of factories, social security and women and child development, education and NGOs. The task force will conduct raid suspicious business units in the district. This task force has also been mandated to take immediate action on the complaints received and to act on the surveys conducted by NGOs on child labour,” he said. The DC further said that the rescued children will be given basic education and skill development training by the state government.

