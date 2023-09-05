Anti-drug campaign: Police-public meetings held to put check on drug trade, consumption

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, September 4

In its fresh month-long drive against drug abuse, the Punjab Police held police-public meetings in the rural as well as city areas here today.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Amritsar rural, Satinder Singh held the public meetings at Gujjapeer village falling under Ajnala sub-division and Bhittewad village in Rajasansi area.

Speaking on the occasion, the police officials sought cooperation from the people in their effort to eradicate the drug menace from society. The SSP urged them to inform the police about those who were involved in drug peddling in their villages so that their network could be smashed.

“Until your help and cooperation is extended, it would be difficult to end the drug menace from society,” he told the people. He assured that the police would keep the identity of those who inform a secret.

Similarly, Superintendent of Police (Detective) Jugraj Singh held public meetings at Passia village in Ramdass police station area, MR Palace in Ajnala and Government School in Muradpura village.

Various police officials including SHOs of different police stations today held police-public meetings in schools, educational institutes and at other places. They informed them about the ill-effects of drug abuse and urged people to make the drug addicts aware about the harmful effects of the substance they consume as also assistance from the police in providing treatment to the victims.

People were urged to share actionable inputs regarding drug peddlers active in their areas so that police teams could act against them. He said this would help in breaking the supply chain of drugs which is one part of the anti-drug campaign. Rehabilitation and treatment of drug abuse victims is another part of the drive, he said.

Parminder Singh Bhandal, Deputy Commissioner of Police, said besides holding public meetings, the police was also using social media platforms to spread awareness against the drug menace.

