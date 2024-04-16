Anti-drug crusader protests, wants check on peddlers

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, April 15

Leader of the Nasha Virodhi Mission, Punjab, Jagtar Singh Sidhwan, staged a daylong dharna in front of the District Administrative Complex (DAC) and flayed the administration for not taking proper steps to check drug menace in the state, particularly in the border belt of the district. Jagtar Singh said that he had been raising his voice against peddlers as the availability of drugs had become easy and even the facility of home delivery was available in the area.

He said that he had two sons and both had become addicted to drugs. He said that he has given a list of drug peddlers to the police but no action has been taken. He said that his sons were stealing household goods and the police was a mute spectator.

When contacted, Preetinder Singh, DSP, Bhikhiwind said that the police was doing its best to control drug menace in the area and the peddlers were being arrested, drugs and other intoxicating items seized. The DSP said that the allegations levelled by Jagtar Singh were at a personal level as his sons were addicts resulting in family trouble.

