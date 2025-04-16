Anti-Narcotics Task Force nabs cross-border drug smuggler with 3.1kg heroin, two pistols

The Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) has confiscated over 3kg of heroin, two country-made pistols and an electronic scale from an alleged cross-border drug trafficker identified as Jobanjit Singh alias Joban of Kotli Sur Singh village falling under Bhikhiwind police station in Tarn Taran.

Joban, who was directly in touch with Pakistan-based drug peddlers, has been arrested following an intelligence based operation.

Director General of Punjab Police Gaurav Yadav said the accused had a criminal history. The police seized 3.105kg of contraband smuggled via drones and two .32 bore country-made pistols along with 37 live cartridges and two magazines from his possession.

“Preliminary investigations have revealed that the accused had been receiving heroin consignments via drones from a Pakistan-based smuggler from last few months,” he said, adding that further probe was on to establish backward and forward linkages to dismantle the entire network and more arrests are likely in coming days.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) ANTF Nilabh Kishore said police teams of ANTF Border Range Amritsar had received a reliable input that accused Jobanjit alias Joban is a notorious drug smuggler and has recently retrieved a drug and weapons consignment from across the border.

Gurpreet Singh, SP, ANTF, said the local police team, led by DSP Ravisher Singh, launched an intel-based operation and apprehended the accused from his house located in Kotli Sur Singh village. The drug consignment and weapons, along with ammunition was recovered from his house.

A case under Sections 21C, 23 and 25 of the NDPS Act and Section 25 of the Arms Act has been registered at ANTF police station in Mohali.