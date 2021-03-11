campus notes

Anti-Terrorism Day observed

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo

Amritsar: NCC cadets of BBK DAV College for Women observed National Anti-Terrorism Day by taking a pledge. During the pledge-taking ceremony, 35 cadets of 1 Punjab Girls Battalion NCC, reiterated their commitment to uphold and promote harmony and tolerance. Principal Dr Pushpinder Walia, in her address, denounced terrorism by averring that it is an act of violence intentionally perpetrated on civilians. She added that violence and disorder are detrimental for any civilised society and thus, impede the progress of humanity. She concluded her speech by foregrounding the significance of harmony, peace and brotherhood and motivated the cadets to mitigate mass violence crimes prevailing around them. TNS

Solo play ‘Jooth’ staged

Solo play “Jooth” based on the autobiographical account of ‘Om Prakash Valmiki and written by Balram Bodhi was presented by the Office of Dean, Student’s Welfare of the university. MLA Amritsar West Dr Jasbir Singh Sandhu was the chief guest on this occasion. VC Prof Jaspal Singh Sandhu, Prof Sarabjot Singh Behal, Dean Academic Affairs, many artists from the theatre and Punjabi film industry, faculty members, staff and students of the University attended this show. Bachanpal, a student of Psychology Department of Guru Nanak Dev University, was the solo artist, who played the protagonist of the play. This play was directed by Kanwal Randhey. Dr Sandhu felicitated the student artist and the director of the play by giving them a plant and a certificate of appreciation.

SRA principal conferred Doctorate

Principal Vinodita Sankhyan was conferred the Doctorate in Education at the India International Conclave 2022 held in collaboration with Asia Africa Consortium (AAC) that took place in New Delhi. The event had representatives from United Nations, Sri Lanka, Spain, Morocco, Ghana, Afghanistan, and Middle East, USA, Bangladesh and other countries. In addition to the above the Asia Africa Consortium (AAC) conference was attended by bureaucrats, politicians, international keynote speakers, celebrity artists, diplomats and ambassadors from 10 different countries. Dr Vinodita said she feels blessed and honoured and it gives her an impetus to strive relentlessly to contribute more towards education and leadership roles.

