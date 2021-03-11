Antique designs of wooden furniture still a fad among locals

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 8

When it comes to wooden furniture, the antique designs still are a fad among local residents who otherwise love latest mobiles, gadgets and cars and who knows it better than artisans from Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh), who have organised an exhibition at KT Kala, a private art gallery here in the city.

Haji Asgar Ali, an artist associated with the Shah Arts Society, a consortium of wood artists based in Saharanpur, which had put up the sale and exhibition, said, “Such is the demand for these antique designs that they have been coming to the holy city every year for the last two and a half decades.” Ali claimed that the only other city where they receive a similar response and organise an exhibition every year is Mumbai.

The artisans revealed that their families are into the business of making furniture for the last many years. Aman Ali, a young artist who is studying in Class X through the open school system, said, “In our families we have learnt making furniture while playing.” Aman said Indian antique designs are also much in demand in other countries too.

Talking about local residents’ obsession for furniture made of ‘Tahli’ wood, another artisan Amjad Ali quipped, “We use a variety of woods, such as mango, peach, leechi, walnuts, sagwan and many others. But I have seen customers’ eyes lit up when they see a piece made of Tahli.” He said furniture is made in Saharanpur and is then transported here. He added they are keeping the exhibition open on Sunday too.