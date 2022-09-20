Anurag Thakur, Meet Hayer to felicitate GNDU players today

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 19

Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting and Sports and Youth Affairs Anurag Thakur and Cabinet Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer will felicitate the players, who brought laurels to Guru Nanak Dev University in various sports disciplines at international, Khelo India and All-India Inter-Varsity levels, during the university’s 52nd annual sports prize distribution function on September 20.

The players will also be given cash rewards for overall best performance. More than 300 sportspersons (included 25 international players, position holders of Khelo India University Games, All-India Inter-University Championships and Khelo India Youth Games) will be awarded with cash prizes worth over Rs 2 crore.

Dr Kanwar Mandeep Singh, in charge, Department of Physical Education (AT), Office of Director Sports, said Anurag Thakur will be the chief guest and Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer would give remarks on the occasion.

Vice-Chancellor Jaspal Singh Sandhu said GNDU had made phenomenal progress in the field of sports and won India’s prestigious Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Trophy for a record 23 times. It has produced 35 Arjuna awardees, six Padma Shri awardees and two Dronacharya awardees. Each year, the Department of Physical Education (Allied Teaching) organises over 90 Guru Nanak Dev University Inter-College (men and women) championships and sends more than 70 university teams (men and women) for participation in All-India Inter-University Championships. The Sports Authority of India has set up Khelo India Centres in sports disciplines such as hockey and handball and Khelo India Academies in sports disciplines such as fencing and archery in the university campus.

