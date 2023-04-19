Application, deed writers outside tehsil, Amritsar DC office ‘fleecing’ visitors

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 18

Visitors to the tehsil and the Deputy Commissioner’s office here are a harassed lot as deed writers and typists charge them as high as Rs 150 for typing a single-page application which is required to be submitted to government offices for various works.

Mandeep Singh, a resident of Tarn Taran who visited the district courts for getting an affidavit and an application form, said, “The application writer typed two pages — one application letter and one declaration. The stamp paper cost was merely Rs 50, but the deed writer demanded Rs 370.” Mandeep said he later called a local advocate after which the deed writer took Rs 150 in total.

“In this way, he charged Rs 50 for the stamp paper and Rs 50 each for the two pages he typed. I gave him the format of the declaration form and the application form given to me by the irrigation department. He just typed it,” he said wondering why the administration failed to stop fleecing of common residents.

Visitors suggested to the local administration that it must ask all the deed writers, stamp sellers, application writers and typists to display their charges for different services. Though the administration had earlier ordered deed writers to display the charges, other categories of service providers working in the district courts, tehsil complexes and the District Administrative Complex prefer to ignore these instructions.

“The administration should put boards at all entrances to the complex mentioning the charges for getting an application typed, a notary attestation and writing of application forms,” said advocate Kuljit Singh Malawali. Sometimes stamp sellers fooled people by saying that the stamp papers were not available and would charge double the amount of the actual cost of the paper.

Service providers violate orders