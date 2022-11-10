Applications invited for Agniveer Vayu

Amritsar, November 9
The district administration has asked youths who are interested in joining Air Force to file online applications till November 23.
The Deputy Commissioner said recruitment process for selecting Agneeveer Vayu under the Agnipath scheme had begun and the interested candidates could file their applications at the link https://agnipathvayu.cdac.in/AV/. He said Agniveers would serve for a term of four years.
