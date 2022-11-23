Applications invited for youth award

Amritsar, November 22
The government has invited applications for the Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh Raj Yuva Award for the year 2021-22. Those selected for the award would be felicitated with a medal, a certificate and a cash prize of Rs 51,000. Eligible candidates for the award can send their applications to the office of the district assistant director of the Youth Services Department before November 30. The age of the applicant should not be less than 15 years and not more than 35 years, as on March 31, 2022.
Deputy Commissioner Harpreet Singh Sudan said, “The Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh Raj Yuva Award is given to youngsters who have contributed something commendable in various spheres. The youngsters who participated in youth welfare activities, the National Service Scheme, the NCC, etc.”
