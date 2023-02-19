Apply for subsidy by February 28

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, february 18

The Agriculture Department has invited applications from farmers for 40 per cent to 50 per cent subsidy on machines under the “Sub-mission on Agricultural Mechanisation” (SMAM) scheme.

Chief Agriculture Officer Dr Jatinder Singh Gill said individual farmers and custom hiring centres could file their applications at the online portal till February 28. The applicants can apply for machines such as laser land leveler, potato planter, DSR drill etc.