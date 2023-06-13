Apprenticeship awareness event organised at Ranjit Avenue ITI

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 12

The district administration organised an awareness event regarding apprenticeship after completing technical training courses at Industrial Training Institute, Ranjit Avenue, here on Monday. The event was attended by representatives from different manufacturing companies and students.

Speaking on the occasion, Municipal Commissioner Sandeep Rishi said, “Learning technical skills to find employment in the present scenario is very important.”

Deputy Director Vikramjit said the state government was committed to better technical education in the government institutes. He said the government would provide all help to students with a degree or diploma in technical education to find a job with a suitable unit or to help him become an entrepreneur by setting up his own unit.

ITI Principal Sanjeev Sharma thanked the officials and representatives of different companies and said that the awareness session would help students in taking right decision regarding the apprenticeship options and employment opportunities available for them.