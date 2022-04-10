Architecture Dept wins overall trophy

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 9

The architecture department won the overall trophy of Guru Nanak Dev University’s inter-departmental cultural festival — Jashan-2022. The festival concluded here at the Dasmesh Auditorium of the university on Saturday. A large number of student-artistes of various departments participated in this four-day event.

The electronics department came second and University School of Financial Studies (USFS) remained third.

Sandeep Rishi, Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Amritsar, was the chief guest. He said such festivals were very important part of academic system.

Animesh Salhotra from USFS was adjudged Mr Jashan and Gurleen Kaur from computer engineering department and Nikita from architecture department were jointly declared Miss Jashan. —