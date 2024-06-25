Area under DSR technique rises slightly in Tarn Taran

Amritsar, June 24
Tarn Taran district has reported an increase, though marginal, in area under the direct seeding of rice (DSR) this year as compared to the last season. Officials of the district agriculture department stated that so far this year, the DSR technique has been used on 2,398 acres as compared to last year when it was used on 1,760 acres.
The officials stated that gradually farmers would start preferring the DSR over the traditional transplanting method.
Deputy Commissioner Sandeep Kumar while conducting a review meeting of the agriculture schemes stated that the DSR has been used on 638 more acres as compared to last year.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
People want substance, not slogans, drama: PM Narendra Modi to Opposition
Bitter start to LS session | NDA, Opposition trade barbs ove...
NEET-UG probe: Printing press to exam centres, paper custody chain under CBI radar
Agency teams reach Patna, Godhra