Area under DSR technique rises slightly in Tarn Taran

Amritsar, June 24

Tarn Taran district has reported an increase, though marginal, in area under the direct seeding of rice (DSR) this year as compared to the last season. Officials of the district agriculture department stated that so far this year, the DSR technique has been used on 2,398 acres as compared to last year when it was used on 1,760 acres.

The officials stated that gradually farmers would start preferring the DSR over the traditional transplanting method.

Deputy Commissioner Sandeep Kumar while conducting a review meeting of the agriculture schemes stated that the DSR has been used on 638 more acres as compared to last year.

