Arm seized after student quizzed

Amritsar, December 9
The cantonment police have seized one more weapon on the disclosure of Sehajpartap Singh (21), a law student in Khalsa College, here. He was arrested on Wednesday with two country-made pistols, 11 live cartridges and an empty shell. Khushbu Sharma, SHO, Cantonment police station, said investigations were under way to ascertain the source and the motive behind procuring the weapons.
As per the college authorities, he was not attending his classes regularly. The preliminary probe revealed that he belonged to a middle-class family. Khushbu said the court had extended the police remand of the suspect for one more day and further investigations were underway in the case.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Amid Pratibha Singh-Sukhwinder Sukhu tussle over Himachal Pradesh chief minister's post, Kangra leader emerges as probable consensus candidate
Congress won 10 of 15 seats in Kangra, MLAs are floating the...
Mohali-type 'rocket attack' at police station in Punjab's border Tarn Taran district, 10 cops were present in adjoining building
The police officials did not rule out the possibility of a t...
40-year-old Sikh woman stabbed to death in Canada’s British Columbia
Police say they found Harpreet Kaur suffering from multiple ...
Question mark on India-Pakistan cricketing ties as Jaishankar raises terrorism issue
The BCCI lately said India would not travel to Pakistan for ...