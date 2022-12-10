Arm seized after student quizzed

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 9

The cantonment police have seized one more weapon on the disclosure of Sehajpartap Singh (21), a law student in Khalsa College, here. He was arrested on Wednesday with two country-made pistols, 11 live cartridges and an empty shell. Khushbu Sharma, SHO, Cantonment police station, said investigations were under way to ascertain the source and the motive behind procuring the weapons.

As per the college authorities, he was not attending his classes regularly. The preliminary probe revealed that he belonged to a middle-class family. Khushbu said the court had extended the police remand of the suspect for one more day and further investigations were underway in the case.