Armed assailants hack 29-yr-old man to death

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 22

A resident of Nangli village was hacked to death by a group of men in the Naushehra colonies area on the Fatehgarh Churian road under Kamboh police station on Monday. The deceased has been identified as Paramjit Singh (29).

Though the police have registered a case in this regard, no breakthrough has been made to date.

The complainant, Amandeep Singh, deceased’s brother, told the police that Paramjit was his younger brother who, along with Akashdeep Singh (17) of same village, used to operate JCB machines. The complainant, along with his another brother Jaspreet Singh, also used to do the same work. Both owned JCB machines.

He said yesterday at around 5.25pm, Paramjit Singh received a phone call in which the caller called him to Naushehra Colonies near RB Garden Estate for digging land in a newly carved out colony.

Paramjit along with Akashdeep went to the spot while he along with Jaspreet followed them. He said just 100 metre away from the colony, he saw around six persons attacking his brother with sharp weapons leaving him critically injured while Akashdeep was shouting for help.

He said they also raised an alarm following which the unidentified person fled away. He said Paramjit died on the spot.

The Kamboh police have registered a case under Sections 302, 148 and 149 of the Indian Penal Code in this connection and investigations were under progress to identify the suspects and motive behind the murder.