Armed bike-borne snatchers attack, rob food delivery boy

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, June 28

Snatchings have become a bane for the holy city. Snatchers strike on their own will in almost every part of the city. So far, the police have failed miserably to check the growing menace of snatching valuables from innocent residents by bike-borne miscreants.

Snatching incidents are so common that people, who fall prey to snatchers, preferred not to get an FIR registered as they knew that there were little chances of recovery of their snatched items and they would only face harassment at the hands of the police. In majority of snatching cases, the police failed to reach a logical conclusion during investigations.

—Sukhbir Singh, SHO, Division B police station

On Thursday night, a food delivery boy was assaulted with a sharp weapon and his cellphone and motorcycle was snatched by the armed bike-borne snatchers in the East Mohan Nagar area. The snatchers left their two-wheeler on the spot as it developed some snag while fleeing on the victim’s motorcycle.

The victim, identified as Jaswinderpal Singh, suffered sharp weapon injuries on his head, arms and hand. One of his fingers was almost chopped in the assault. The victim was admitted to a hospital where he underwent a surgery.

“A case has been registered against suspects in this connection. The entire incident was captured in footage of the CCTV camera installed near the crime spot. Investigation is in progress to identify the suspects,” said Sukhbir Singh, Station House Officer, Division B police station.

Victim Jaswinderpal Singh is from the Batala area. He works in a private hospital as an operation theatre attendant. He had started working as a part-time food delivery boy recently. When he resisted snatching attempt of the miscreants, the latter attacked him with a sharp weapon. Though the victim was injured, he managed to save his iPhone while the suspects fled with his second mobile phone and bike.

In another incident on Wednesday, Abhay Puri, a resident of the Majitha Road area, was robbed by three armed bike-borne persons who had covered their faces. The suspects snatched victim’s iPhone 14 and his bike. He was returning home from the Medical Enclave area after playing cricket with his friends when the incident happened.

In another incident, a resident of Uttar Pradesh was looted by three bike-borne persons near Aditya Heritage Hotel. The suspects snatched a mobile phone and Rs 1,200 in cash from the victim.

